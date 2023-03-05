Foreshadowed

Exuberance among Trumpers must be off the charts in the wake of their cult leader promising to deliver them “retribution” against Democrats and establishment Republicans.

Making clear his primary objectives for a second presidency would be retaliation and vengeance, Trump told a Consevative Political Action Committee (CPAC) crowd Saturday, “I am your warrior, I am your justice, and for those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution."

This from a twice-impeached deranged ex-president who tried to undermine democracy by inciting an insurrection and by trying to steal an election right before our very eyes!

And yet millions of his brain-washed cultists stand ready to reelect this dangerous autocrat, who wouldn't think twice about tearing down each and every institution that is the foundation of our free and democratic Republic.

The architect of the lingering Big Lie has employed many of the tactics of Joseph Goebbels, the Nazi minister of propaganda, such as Lugenpresse, the Nazi-era predecessor of Trump's “fake news” and his characterization of the press as the “enemy of the people.”

And, how could we not be reminded of Goebbels' primary tactic for instigating hatred for Jewish people: Tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, and eventually people — in this case Germans — will believe the lie?

Talk about foreshadowing Trump's Big Lie that the 2020 presidential election was rigged and stolen.

There are not good people on both sides, folks. And we know which side the ex-president is on. Don't go there, please!

John Tucker

Winston-Salem