I don’t like the Republican-led Board of Trustees messing with Carolina’s curriculum. They lack the brains to intervene. In the Journal article (Feb. 11) , Mr. Boeliek and Mr. Preyer made it clear their intrusion is all about politics, and encouraging conservative students to freely voice their opinions. No one is stopping them now — they are free to say the 2020 election was stolen and President Biden is illegitimate. They can mouth off all the QAnon nonsense they desire. If they feel their voices are suppressed, it’s because they say stupid stuff and they know it’s bound to meet resistance and ridicule from a thinking student body.