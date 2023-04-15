Arrogant bullies

A vivid image from the Tennessee legislature last week captures for me the heart of the Republican crisis in America. A white male legislator shouts at his Black counterparts that they "can’t bring bullhorns in here to disrupt our business." His demeanor and his tone of voice aimed skinny words like arrows shot from his own well of desperation toward men who bear the inheritance of those who have heard and experienced worse.

Paternalism attempts to subjugate those it needs to control. The 21st century is peeling the facade from those who "know better than you do, bless your heart," and revealing them to be bullies. They don’t act like adults; they act like children who don’t get their way.

Some Republicans are showing such ignorant arrogance as they try desperately to seal the leaks through which change is coming; has already come. History will not be kind to those who try to legislate through fear. The language of revolution is changing; courage continues to be defined by those who refuse to accept the unceasing brutality of changelessness. Justice has weight and substance and will not be restrained; even when its force is reduced to a trickle it is not dammed.

Judith Dancy

Winston-Salem