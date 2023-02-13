Unwanted pets

The heartwrenching struggle with euthanasia of adoptable cats and dogs is high-profile in Forsyth County.

Adoptions are the Band-Aid, not the solution. We need to reduce the number that are born. Spay and neuter. This must happen before animals make it to the shelter or into rescue groups’ care.

We are currently faced with the multiple-whammy of a shortage of needed veterinarians, surrendered and dumped animals due to housing changes, post-Covid reality of return to work and school, inflation, and increased saturation of the local adoption market.

Unfortunately, we are faced with insufficient veterinary services to meet the current need. Many vets have become overwhelmed by an increased number of clients. The wait to get in with a new pet is high, combined with an hourslong parking lot wait at the emergency vet. The number of veterinary practices in Forsyth County that accept local spay/neuter vouchers is drastically reduced to just four. Veterinary costs have skyrocketed. Sticker shock often comes after an owner has taken responsibility for a community pet, adopted from a shelter that does not provide neuter services, or purchased a pet.

Adoption feels good. Adoptions make a sizable dent. But it has never been enough.

Forsyth County residents must explore avenues to reduce the unwanted cat and dog populations before they are born.

Julie Magness

Winston-Salem

Owner of 8 rescued animals

Chair, FCAC Advisory Board-Past

Regional Coordinator, Siamese Cat Rescue Center-Past