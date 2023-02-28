Another death

Regarding "Police ID man killed in downtown shooting" (Feb. 28):

I walked my kindergartener to school past a police cordon Monday morning. For the second time this year, someone was shot and killed on Burke Street. My young sons were entranced by the flashing lights on the police cars blocking the intersection, while my heart broke for the victim’s friends and family.

Already in 2023, more than 125 North Carolinians have died from gun violence. And yet, rather than respond to their communities’ cries for justice and safety, many state legislators are working to further the interests of the gun lobby.

This month, legislators passed Senate Bill 41 and House Bill 50 to repeal the pistol purchase permit. Since 1919, this permitting system has authorized NC sheriffs to deny permits to people who could be a threat to public safety. It also serves as a safeguard to ensure private gun sales receive a background check, something federal law doesn’t require.

Other states have recently passed similar legislation to make it easier for more people to buy and carry guns in more places. These states have experienced increased gun-related crimes, suicides, and accidental deaths. These kinds of bills actively undermine the safety of our communities.

Legislators and our governor ought to work toward passing common sense gun safety policies to actually protect North Carolinians. I urge Gov. Cooper to veto SB 41 and HB50, and I urge all representatives in Raleigh to uphold his veto. We don’t have to live or die like this.

Katy Nimmons

Winston-Salem