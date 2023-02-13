Meet in the center

Sadly, the Republicans and Democrats in Washington can’t agree on much of anything. Dysfunction brings distrust.

A January Poll by Statistica Research showed that only 22% of Americans approve of the job Congress is doing. This could explain why, according to the Pew Research Center, 37% of voters identify as independents, 33% as Democrats and 26% as Republicans. Also, the number of independents is growing.

So, who are independents? These findings were published in the book “Swing Vote: the Untapped Power of Independents” by Linda Killian, senior scholar at the Woodrow Wilson Center for Scholars: “About half of independents lean to one party or another, while the other half are truly independent. ... All, to a greater or lesser degree, are swing voters. ... Independents tend to be socially liberal and fiscally responsible centrists.”

Has the time come for a viable centrist party? Independents have the numbers and even if only 5-10% of elected members of Congress were from a Centrist Party, they would control what legislation passes, as either of the other parties would need their votes. They could be a guard rail and sanity check in Congress. A party with an integrity-based centrist platform and, say, 12-year term limits could go a long way with the electorate.

Is this far-fetched or have we reached a tipping point?

Ken Burkel

Clemmons