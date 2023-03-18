Robbing students

As John M. Crisp said in a recent column, our public schools are a celebration of our nation's "willingness to provide every citizen with the same benefits of being an American."Those benefits include the right to learn comprehensively, to think critically, and to speak up and speak out when we see something wrong.

HB 187 — currently moving rapidly through the House — seriously threatens our students’ rights to receive such an education and hamstrings dedicated teachers’ ability to provide it. Contrary to what the bill says, learning about the complexity of the history of African American and Indigenous citizens in our society isn’t a judgment on the moral character of white students, but instead embodies a faith in the ability of students to use an understanding of the worst of our past to make a better future.

An insistence on a "just the facts" approach to history robs both students and teachers of their agency. It also, by heavily policing the content of courses, sends a message that we shouldn’t trust teachers to be the competent professionals that they are.

When we stop trusting teachers and schools to create safe spaces for our kids to grow and learn, we start to lose faith in the common principles that make our society work. I don’t think we want to go down that road.

I am encouraging my representatives to vote no on HB 187 and to let our students learn.

Laura Smyth

Winston-Salem