Doing their best

In response to the writer of "Too lenient" (letter, April 18):

There is what we know and there is what we can prove in prosecuting cases. As a recently retired legal assistant/victim witness assistant with the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office I have worked on 60 or more murder cases during my tenure. If the letter writer thinks our prosecutors don't work their hardest to get maximum sentences on murder case, he is very much mistaken.

So many times I have seen cases in which many people witness a murder but when interviewed by police they saw nothing, or they suddenly refuse to testify in court. Usually this is for fear of retaliation or they don't want to participate in sending the suspect to prison.

So, what does a prosecutor do? Go to trial with little evidence and get a not guilty verdict — sending a murderer back out on the streets — or get the most time in prison that he/she can, keeping a murderer off our streets for as long as possible?

Distirct Attorney Jim O'Neill and his staff of prosecutors are and have been carrying out the job of enforcing the laws of the State of North Carolina with great dedication and conviction. To the letter writer I say, do your research and learn the evidence laws of North Carolina before you tarnish the name of a man who has dedicated his life to protecting the people of our county and upholding the laws of our state with great integrity, fairness and strength.

Laura Ugorek

Kernersville