Growing up in Oklahoma I was educated in the public schools from first grade (1943) through college), and during that time I had many courses in Oklahoma History. Unfortunately, I was never exposed to the tragedy of the Osage Indians, (Read "Killers of the Flower Moon and the Birth of the FBI.") nor the Tulsa Race Riots of 1921 and Black Wall Street. Nor were my children exposed three decades later, even though we lived within 60 miles of both events.

I am guessing that the Wilmington Massacre of 1898 was not a big part of the curriculum in North Carolina history.

My point is this: Everyone certainly has the right to have an opinion on the facts of history. But to deny access to verifiable facts is an injustice to all. If something happened, it happened. It is our duty as American citizens to study how and why things occurred and to use what we learn to make our world a better place for all. HB 187 - Watch that space!

Laura Young

Winston-Salem