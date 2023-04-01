A spiritual problem

I thought I would respond to the many letters about school shootings. There are those who want to blame it on the guns, but I haven't ever seen a gun shoot or kill someone without a person pulling the trigger. People kill people and guns are only a tool used to do that. I guess if we have mass stabbings, we will have to get rid of all knives.

Personally, I feel we have a spiritual problem in our nation, and I haven't heard one person state that we have a spiritual problem. Our nation has allowed the Ten Commandments to be removed from our schools which helped our children and youth realize there is a God, and we are held accountable for our actions.

A lack of godly parenting appears to be another problem. Do we have parents who teach their children biblical values and what's right and what's wrong? May our nation once again turn back to our founding father's direction for our nation: the Bible.

Lawrence Overton

Clemmons