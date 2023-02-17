A low bar in Congress

Democrats may have much to apologize for, but trying to hold former president Trump accountable for his many infractions is not one of them. They did not fail in finding wrong, as suggested by the letter "Overdue apology" in the Readers' Forum Feb. l6. To the contrary, wrongdoing was discovered and thoroughly documented. They only failed in removing the scales from the eyes of self-serving Republicans beholden to a false idol. Those public servants chose to see no evil, hear no evil and speak no evil, thereby circumventing justice and dishonoring the Constitution they swore to uphold.

Nancy Pelosi has denied hatred of Mr. Trump, and, as she was not the person at the State of the Union address who had told more verifiable lies than any other person in the room, she can reasonably be taken at her word. Ripping up the speech was perhaps more theatrical than necessary, but a great many identified with her frustration.

If the letter writer and others think no Republican apology is in order for encouraging and/or standing by while marauders violently attacked the Capitol, threatening and doing harm to its inhabitants and literally using The People's House as an outhouse, I am very worried about the direction America is headed.

The former president and some members of Congress have demonstrated that the public will accept much more venality in its leaders than previously thought possible. This low bar for leadership must be reversed and bipartisanship restored if the "great experiment" of democracy is to succeed.

Lee Pulliam

Winston-Salem