wlet Lee Pulliam mick scott

Unfathomable

I can't believe that the Journal has shot itself in the foot and done such a disservice to readers by letting Editorial Page Editor Mick Scott get away, but that appears to be the case. He was one of the last reasons I have kept renewing my subscription in the face of the deteriorating quality of the newspaper, which you seem determined to accelerate.

To have a journalist of his distinction and following disappear from the newspaper without a trace, no acknowledgement of his service, is unfathomable.

I wish Mr. Scott good health, good luck and the good fortune to find an employer who recognizes and values quality and integrity in journalism. I hope to be able to read his words again soon in another venue.

Lee Pulliam

Winston-Salem

0 Comments

