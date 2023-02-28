Cars vs. guns
So just FYI: I plan to sell my older car to a relative but had lost the Maryland title. To get a duplicate, the state needed: name, address, birth dates, etc., plus driver's license numbers with copy of both mine and my husband's, plus VIN number/make/model, plus secured party (bank, etc. It's paid for). All for a 20-plus-year-old car.
And yet some politicians oppose registration or background checks for a life-threatening weapon of mass destruction? Yes, cars can kill — but not usually 50-plus people in a matter of seconds. Go figure.
I wish people cared about gun safety as much as they seemingly do about automobiles.
Linda Dark
Winston-Salem