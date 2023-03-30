It's been many years since my principal in the elementary school where I was teaching stormed into my classroom one afternoon and demanded to know what I was reading to my children. I replied, "The Secret Garden." He wanted to know what it was about and I told him (a young girl whose parents died in India and was sent to live with an eccentric uncle in England).

The problem? Her parents were described as "gay" because they enjoyed the companionship of other expatriate families at social gatherings in India. A mother had gone to him because her daughter had told her I was reading a dirty book to my class. The book was published in 1911 when gay meant happy or carefree.

Children should be safe at school, but they should also be allowed to select books they want to read. If they find they don't like a book they can return it for one they do. Children should be safe at school but they also be allowed to visit museums to discover art. They should be safe at school, but they shouldn't be able to bring an unsecured gun from home and gun down classmates or teachers.

Children are now even less safe at school after our North Carolina legislature rescinded the requirement for pistol permits. We need to focus more on prohibiting the wrong people from getting weapons than seeing Michelangelo's statue of David or reading "To Kill a Mockingbird."

Please, parents, lock up your guns, not books!

Linda W. Woodard

Germanton