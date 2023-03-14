Desperate times
Putting an end to the emergency allotment of food stamps will only lead to desperation for many Americans who rely on the food and nutrition services program to provide for themselves and their families. The USDA determines a yearly percentage to accommodate those individuals who meet the criteria to receive this assistance. But how is that fair to the recipients when the economy is unpredictable and changing daily?
Here’s my prediction:
- Food banks won’t be able to keep up with supply and demand.
- The crime rate will escalate.
- Suicides will be on the rise.
- The homeless population will be more evident.
- Mental health issues will continue to skyrocket.
- The “pharmaceutical” industry will see a significant increase.
Here’s your new normal America
Lisa Helton
Winston-Salem