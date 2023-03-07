Pay what you owe

In “Yes to restitution, no to reparations” (Feb. 27), Jonathan Bean uses quotations around “systemic” and “woke,” betraying his ideological bias. Making a distinction between restitution and reparations is spurious. They describe the same thing: paying the debt owed to African Americans for centuries of unpaid labor and subsequent policies restraining their financial progress.

Bean’s assessment of California proposals as “preposterous” is understandable. However, those proposals merely show that the issue is too big for any but the federal government to address. HR40 has been proposed in Congress every year since 1989 but has never received a vote. HR40 would establish a commission to carefully consider reparations, then make recommendations. Instead, too many like Bean dole out uninformed and preconceived opinions. In their book, From Here to Equality (University of North Carolina Press, 2020), William A. Darity, Jr, and A. Kirsten Mullen present multiple plans to compute the cost, determine recipients, and administer reparations. The plans are thorough and include topics like inflation and installment payments.

America’s wealth was built on the unpaid labor of African Americans, yet four million were left destitute when slavery ended. Restitution – forty acres and a mule, or a lifetime pension – should have been made at that time from the wealth their labor built. It wasn’t. Any debt must be paid, regardless of whether the debtor finds it convenient or timely. Considering the trillions spent recently on wars and stimulus packages, it is clear we can afford reparations. The debt is past due.

Lisa S. Sykes

Winston-Salem