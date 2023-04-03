When will we acknowledge that fear begets fear? When will we opt to create true safety rather than the false sense of safety created by current and ever loosening gun laws? Why do we think we are safer this way? Do we think we are safer?

I’m angered and deeply saddened with the ease one has to buy guns that are meant for war. Maybe this is war -- a war with and created by politiciand who prefer the support and kickbacks they receive from the gun lobby to our own lives. who are creating fear of each other because we look, talk, dress, think, or believe differently from them. I am certain most of them don’t really care who we love or where we spend our free time. They are concerned about their own re-elections and will do whatever it takes to stay in power. But they are elected to serve the community, not to be in power over us. The only way to regain our safety is to vote. This isn’t who we are.