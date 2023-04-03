When will we acknowledge that fear begets fear? When will we opt to create true safety rather than the false sense of safety created by current and ever loosening gun laws? Why do we think we are safer this way? Do we think we are safer?

Citizens who never thought they would carry guns are now buying them, or thinking about buying them because they don’t know how else they will be able to protect themselves at the grocery store or the shopping mall if someone gets angry.

They are considering, or already are, carrying guns to the park to keep their children safe, and to school, and to restaurants and bars and funerals.

The collective fear is very damaging as well. Children are now growing up with fear bestowed on them by their families who fear because everyone else is scared and carrying, or might be. Anxiety robs us of our hopes and takes our lives in a number of ways.

This anxiety is unnecessary. I hope I will never "choose" to carry a gun. I can’t fathom that kind of responsibility.

Regular citizens so scared for their safety that they believe they need pistols in their purses and strapped to their ankles. I’m angered and deeply saddened with the ease one has to buy guns that are meant for war. Maybe this is war -- a war with and created by politiciand who prefer the support and kickbacks they receive from the gun lobby to our own lives; who are creating fear of each other because we look, talk, dress, think, or believe differently from them. I am certain most of them don’t really care who we love or where we spend our free time. They are concerned about their own re-elections and will do whatever it takes to stay in power. Politicians are elected officials, they are meant to serve the community, not to be in power over us. The only way to regain our safety, to have playgrounds and school buildings and office settings that are safe, is to vote. Let’s take back our freedom to really live. This isn’t who we are.

Lisha Mejan

Winston Salem