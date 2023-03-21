Local?

As newspapers watched their advertising revenue disappear to online media over the past two decades, the print media world claimed: “Well, we’ll focus on LOCAL coverage. Our customers can’t find that on Facebook and TikTok.” Well, scratch that. Readers can’t find local coverage anymore even in their “hometown” Winston-Salem Journal.

Relish is full of canned wire stories on vacation spots in Montana and the Oscars. Local events? Zero. The Sunday "Arts" section now contains not one word about "arts" in Winston-Salem; evidently, there is none anymore. Even the news and sports pages are plastered with large Associated Press photos and slim stories which then are repeated verbatim the next day! Is there even a “local” editor minding the shop to prevent such embarrassing errors? Probably not. Probably just a bot in some other city determining what we read.