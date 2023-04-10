Cotham's gut-punch

I am not a constituent of Tricia Ann Cotham, who campaigned for and won her representative seat as a Democrat and 3 months later switched to the Republican Party. But if I were, I’d be screaming for her resignation and demanding that my campaign contribution be returned in full.

She just gut-punched the people who believed in her, paid for her campaign, and gave countless hours of work to get her elected. She lied to them, deceived them and denied them the representation they thought they were getting.

What she did is exactly why there is so much disgust for politicians — why voters hold politicians in such low regard. It’s why young voters are so disdainful of the entire voting and political process. It’s why so many people believe their vote doesn’t count — and in this case they would be right. She kicked her voters and their trust in her to the curb. Why? Because it’s too hard to stand up for what she told them she believed in? She didn’t have the courage to be in the room when a monumental piece of gun legislation was being voted on? Or for her own personal relationships and future security as a politician?

So now Ms. Cotham has joined the party that stands for everything she used to say she couldn’t support. She needs to resign NOW and allow that district to elect someone who will truly and honestly represent them.

Lois Roewade

Pfafftown