Vanishing character

I've often thought about "what used to be here" as I drive through the city and see all the new construction.

Much of this new development has killed the areas and unique buildings that gave our city its personality and character. Imagine if Old Salem has been bulldozed for condos or a car dealership!

The character of WS is disappearing quickly as beautiful places that I enjoyed driving through - like Spicewood Drive, Meadowlark, Robinhood Rd - are bulldozed, deforested, and turned into efficient yet soulless, generic, high density human infestation.

I propose that a few examples of this historic area remain intact and eventually be restored into a representation of how citizens lived in the past. I'm certain I am not the only person proposing this. It may not be Buena Vista, but it is an honest view of how people lived, worked, and raised families.

Not just the fancy should be kept.

It would be a valuable educational tool for many disciplines on 20th century life. Perhaps the local universities could sponsor programs to assist with the restoration and preservation plan for a small "house museum".

In arguing for this plan, you only need to copy and paste this article here in the newspaper on Feb 25th by Wesley Young.

I'm not an African-American, but a white resident of this city for over 40 years. I value everyone's experience and history, and support saving it for future generations to learn and understand their community.

Let's save something from the spread of so-called "Progress".

Martine Sherrill

Pfafftown