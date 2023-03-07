A special place
Regarding the story “These holy grounds" (March 5):
This front-page article brought a little-known historic site in Winston-Salem to the attention of people all over our city. The site is a 12.5-acre tract where 10,000 African Americans were buried during the days of segregation. This legacy tells the story of the vital, active Black community which addressed the need for a public cemetery for African Americans. They founded and supported the cemetery, which still testifies to the dignity and humanity of the individuals buried there.
There’s much more to discover about the Odd Fellows Cemetery. Readers who would like to know more can leave a comment on our Facebook page: Friends of Oddfellows Cemetery. Or, send an e-mail to: fof2881@gmail.com.
Mary E. Wakeford
Winston-Salem