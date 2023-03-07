A special place

This front-page article brought a little-known historic site in Winston-Salem to the attention of people all over our city. The site is a 12.5-acre tract where 10,000 African Americans were buried during the days of segregation. This legacy tells the story of the vital, active Black community which addressed the need for a public cemetery for African Americans. They founded and supported the cemetery, which still testifies to the dignity and humanity of the individuals buried there.