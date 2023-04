Drag control

According to pewresearch.org, in the year 2020, North Carolina had more gun deaths per 100,000 people than any one of the New England states, Texas, Illinois, California and several other states.

According to pewresearch.org, in the year 2020 all states in the U.S. had zero deaths at drag events and Pride parades.

Reps. Jeff Zenger and Donny Lambeth are concentrating upon limiting entertainment rather than limiting fatalities.

Mary Jo Whitley

Pfafftown