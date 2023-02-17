Once upon a time ...

Once there was a village where monsters came every day to kill people. Sometimes they attacked particular groups of people gathered in particular places. Sometimes they ran around the village killing randomly.

The villagers had four weapons: thoughts, prayers, sadness, and law. They used the first three weapons every day. They did not use the fourth weapon because law would have interfered with the monsters' individual freedom. Individual freedom for monsters was more important than the lives of the villagers. Thoughts, prayers and sadness floated around the village like dust motes in the air.