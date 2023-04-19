Greed vs. progress

Thanks to John Deem for his April 16 exposé on the attempts by N.C. state legislators to manipulate the process of process of building code modernization.

We can now clearly see that monied interests want to stall long-overdue updates to the state's building code updates that would make new buildings in North Carolina about 19% more energy-efficient. With our coastline and agricultural lands in peril from climate change, why should we accept that homebuilders want to shackle us to 14-year-old codes for another eight years?

Builders’ associations offer bloated estimates of the costs to improve energy efficiency, but glide past the fact that superior codes save homeowners hundreds of dollars every year for decades. With Duke Energy set to raise our power rates dramatically in the coming years, efficiency gains are urgent.

Most upsetting is Deem's revelation that those behind the legislation to thwart the state's duly appointed Building Code Council are funded by wealthy donors in the building industry. With this kind of political influence purchasing, codes that have languished largely untouched since 2009 may have to wait until 2031 for the changes we need today. Worse, by not updating codes, the state would forfeit millions of federal dollars, all just to appease a homebuilding industry enjoying one of the hottest seller's markets in memory.

We need to tell our legislators that we want our codes drawn up by the experts who sit on the council, not by handsomely paid politicians willing to let our state fall decades behind the times.

Matthew Mayers

Winston-Salem