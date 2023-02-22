Heartfelt thanks to the signers of the Feb. 19 opinion piece that called attention to our city’s upcoming need to find a city manager who will champion sustainability and environmental justice. Many folks in Winston-Salem may not know that the mayor does not head the city’s bureaucracy. That role belongs to the city manager, who is basically the CEO of this 600-million-dollar public benefit company we live in.

We the people of Winston-Salem need a top-notch environmental hero as city manager, and we likewise need to know what the plan is for making progress on green economic development, reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, and more equitable environmental burden-sharing.

Our City Council passed ambitious goals for these things in 2020 but has not followed up with sufficient action to reach the goals. Nor is there a roadmap for how to get there. The people of this city deserve to know what, if any, plan exists.

Members of City Council are on board with fixing our environmental problems, but they need you to nudge them into action. Write or call your member today and ask for a resolution requiring city staff to draft and publicize a detailed plan for how to decarbonize our city, create a more livable environment, and ensure that economic, social, and health benefits flow to everyone who calls Winston-Salem home.

Let’s not leave anyone behind.

Matthew Mayers

Winston-Salem