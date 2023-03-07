The EV tax bill

Gayle Goldsmith's excellent March 5 column rightly argues that Rep. Kidwell has vehicle and gas tax policy backwards in his recent bill. Our tax laws should encourage the use of electric vehicles over gasoline vehicles — for environmental, economic and health reasons.

Taking Goldsmith's argument a step further, we should have a national fee on fossil fuel companies, due when they extract those fuels. The fee would depend on how much carbon pollution the fuels emit, and it should rise over time to encourage the transition to a fossil-free economy.

Crucially, all the cash collected from the fossil pollution fee must go back to American households on a per capita basis. That way, when the fossil industry passes along those fees to us in the form of higher prices, you and I won't be any poorer. But we will have every reason to look for alternatives (like EVs) that don't rely as much on dirty technology.

Many people say a price on carbon is politically impossible, but an informal whip count by carbon fee advocates in 2022 showed there were 49 senators willing to vote for such a policy, just one vote shy of the number that eventually led to the passage of the extremely climate-friendly Inflation Reduction Act. Ultimately, we the people decide what is politically possible.

Tell your member of Congress — left, right or center — that a carbon fee and cashback is the smartest climate policy any economist has ever come up with. That's what we want.

Matthew Mayers

Winston-Salem