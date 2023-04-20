Closed restrooms

I am writing to express my concern about the closure of public restrooms and water fountains in our beautiful city. As a Winston-Salem resident, I have noticed that many of these facilities are still closed. However, with the increasing number of vaccinated people and the city's overall improved situation regarding COVID-19, I believe it is time to reopen these important amenities.

Public restrooms and water fountains are crucial for the health and well-being of our community, especially for those who are homeless or without access to clean water. Without these facilities, people are forced to resort to unsanitary and potentially hazardous methods to relieve themselves and quench their thirst.

Furthermore, the lack of open restrooms and water fountains discourages people from spending time outdoors, which negatively impacts our economy and community life. I urge city officials and the parks and recreation department, to take action and reopen these facilities as soon as possible. Of course, appropriate measures should be taken to ensure their cleanliness and safety, such as regular cleaning and maintenance, as well as signage to encourage good hygiene practices.Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Michael Touby

Winston-Salem