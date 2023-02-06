Time for a reboot
"Mass shootings lead to widening divide on state gun policies" (Jan. 31):
Let's face it, the Second Amendment is out-of-date. These aren't colonial times with a frontier threat and there's no longer a county militia to call up.
We need to propose a substitute for the Second Amendment to spark a national debate and referenda in the states so we can determine, not "once and for all" but "once for a good while," what suits today's situation. If the decision is to keep it as it is, OK, but we need a proper decision instead of all this nattering around the edges.
Michael Woods
Kernersville