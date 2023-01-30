wlet Michael Woods tipping

Tipping points
I read your article about tipping ("Is tipping getting out of control? Many consumers say yes."). I don't mind it, really. Servers are not well-paid and if they do well, a gratuity "to ensure promptness" might be OK. In Europe a service charge is added, sometimes explicitly and sometimes by implication, and the first time I took my family to a restaurant in Futema, Okinawa, Japan, I forgot the custom and they chased us down the street to return the money I "forgot"!
But then, in those countries servers are long-term professionals, not broke college kids. If properly paid, professional servers don't need it and it seems more civilized to just build proper pay into the cost of whatever we're having.
Michael Woods
Kernersville