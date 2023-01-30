wlet Michael Woods tipping

Tipping points

I read your article about tipping ("Is tipping getting out of control? Many consumers say yes."). I don't mind it, really. Servers are not well-paid and if they do well, a gratuity "to ensure promptness" might be OK. In Europe a service charge is added, sometimes explicitly and sometimes by implication, and the first time I took my family to a restaurant in Futema, Okinawa, Japan, I forgot the custom and they chased us down the street to return the money I "forgot"!