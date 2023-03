Do you have kids?

Is there not one Republican who has children or grandchildren in school?

is there not one Republican representative in North Carolina government who believes in gun-control measures?

All 71 republican representatives in the state House voted to override Gov. Cooper's veto of the bill ending local background checks for pistol permitss…..deliberately and callously making us less safe!

And three Democrats were absent for the vote. Shame!

Mollie Murray

Winston Salem