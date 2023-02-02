Don't shutter farm

I am writing in regard to the Winston-Salem city mandate for the nonprofit animal haven and rescue "Fairytale Farm Animal Sanctuary" to be shut down due to zoning restrictions. The city could enact a specia-use exemption in this circumstance, but has chosen not to.

This farm has not only saved the lives of 70-plus injured, neglected and special-needs farm animals, but it also has provided education and joy to many children and adults who need it and otherwise wouldn't have been able to experience it without Fairytale Farm Animal Sanctuary.

Fairy Tale Farm Animal Sanctuary is a nonprofit that only adds value to our community. The animals taken in and cared for here have no other place to go as local animal shelters do not take in farm animals. This farm provides educational opportunities to kids and adults through summer camps, homeschool days, fundraising events, volunteer opportunities and in many more ways. The work done here is nothing short of extraordinary.

I ask the city leaders to please find it in their hearts to review this matter and help.

Nic Tucker

Winston-Salem