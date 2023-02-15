Overdue apology
Richard Groves ("A rude, vulgar, mean-spirited night in 'The People's House,' "Feb. 12) says that the Republicans owe America an apology. While I do not agree with the heckling or jeering, much less the profanity, I do feel that we need to back up in time. The Democrats had four years of trying to find wrong with Trump. From Russia collusion, by using FISA warrants that were not backed up for credibility, and something called the Steele dossier, tied to the Clinton campaign.
After one of Trump's State of the Union speeches, Nancy Pelosi ripped her copy of it to shreds. All on live national television. How professional was that?
Her hatred of him as president of the United States really showed that night. The Democrats owe America an apology and it is six years ... and counting ... late.
Norman Drouillard
Winston Salem