Overdue apology

Richard Groves ("A rude, vulgar, mean-spirited night in 'The People's House,' "Feb. 12) says that the Republicans owe America an apology. While I do not agree with the heckling or jeering, much less the profanity, I do feel that we need to back up in time. The Democrats had four years of trying to find wrong with Trump. From Russia collusion, by using FISA warrants that were not backed up for credibility, and something called the Steele dossier, tied to the Clinton campaign.