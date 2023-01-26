wlet Paige Deal

More humane hours

I’m writing with regard to the recent vote by the Winston-Salem City Council to adjust meeting times in order to improve recruitment of qualified candidates for vacant positions. I was especially interested in the comment that potential employees want to be able to spend more time with their families instead of attending night meetings.

Yes, we certainly did. That has not changed. Instead of lamenting all the late nights I spent at City Hall for more than 30 years, I would rather take this space to salute the city employees who sat through endless meetings missing softball practices, dance recitals, and parent-teacher conferences. I salute those of you who drove home at 10, 11, midnight or later (my personal “best” was 2:06 a.m.) in all kinds of weather — snow, sleet, thunderstorms — so issues could be fully explained and discussed and citizens were able to appear to speak on issues that affected them and their neighborhoods. I salute those employees who scheduled family vacations around regular meeting dates and then were called back to attend a special meeting.