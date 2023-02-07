Regarding: "N.C. bill could harm LGBTQ youth mental health"

The most important fact in this bill missing from this article: Youth are defined as children in grades K-4! Materials banned are gender, identity and sexual activity! No-brainer?

Senate Bill 49 is an act to"enumerate the rights of parents to direct the upbringing, education, healthcare and mental health of their minor children." Parenting skills differ but the law should recognize parents' rights. This shouldn't be political!

As I taught predominantly K-5 classes, I was prepared to explain my part of the education process as well as offer counsel. My advice was based on my successes and failures as a parent, grandparent and teacher, but ultimately the parental role is theirs.

Many people aren't aware that a child's brain doesn't split into two hemispheres until age 8 or 9 and even then abstract thought takes time to develop. I remember encouraging one kindergarten parent whose child "walked to a different drummer" to support those differences. That could have eventually included sexuality, but that was neither evident nor my role as the teacher to even suggest.

Oh, by the way, my daughter is gay, but her journey and recognition culminated in college when she had the knowledge and maturity to accept who she was and direct her own life. We sought professional guidance through her teen years, which was helpful.

This law would protect young children from being exposed to confusing and innapropriate messages. They need the gift of their own time and parents, however imperfect, are the ones to give them that.

Patricia Williams

Advance