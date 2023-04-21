There is a mass shooting today at _______ in _______ NC. Law enforcement estimates there are _______ casualties and _______ wounded. SWAT teams entered the _______ and the assailant, armed with an assault rifle, two military-grade firearms with full clips, is holding hostages, randomly shoots from a window. Swarms of first responders ready nearby. The NRA sent a press release stating “Guns don’t kill people. People kill people.” The NC majority governmental body, from an unnamed source, praised the recent legislation where NC citizens can now purchase a firearm anywhere without a permit. Thoughts and prayers were offered. A photo of a DON’T TREAD ON ME flag was posted on the Internet as a reminder of 2nd Amendment rights.