Earth Science was introduced into North Carolina’s high school science curriculum in the mid-1900s as a response to the launch of Sputnik I in 1957. North Carolina was in the thick of the nation’s response to Cold War threats. Astronauts were receiving some of their training at the Morehead Planetarium. The Research Triangle and other NC research parks were started to awaken the state from its Rip Van Winkle STEM slumber. Western Electric was participating in the manufacture of guided missiles. Many science curriculum projects were initiated in public schools including Fred Beyer’s TV Earth Science course available through UNC TV.