Not buying it

Don’t believe a word Perrin Jones says (“Setting the record straight on UNC’s proposed new school,” March 17). He is simply parroting the party line on the UNC Board Trustees' attempt to do an end-run around the faculty and administration and create a new school mirroring the trustees' own conservative beliefs.

Virtually everything he said is a carefully worded attempt to make the unreasonable actions of the Trustees appear reasonable. If you want to know what is really happening, turn to “Coalition for Carolina” (coalitionforcarolinafoundation.org/), a 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(4) organization formed to protect the university from the manipulative hands of the N.C. Legislature, which wants to exercise detailed daily control over the university, something never before done in its more than 200-year history.

The legislature, and by extension the UNC Board of Trustees, wants UNC to reflect its own conservative beliefs, and it intends to accomplish this by hiring faculty based on political views, thus completely politicizing the educational process. We should never stand by and watch a partisan effort, whether conservative or liberal, take control of our state universities.

Support Coalition for Carolina and its goal "to support and defend the University of the People and its independence from partisan interference."

R.M. Cooke

Elkin