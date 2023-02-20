Misunderstood

I would not remove the Second Amendment as proposed by “Abolish it” (Feb 16) although that writer is correct, it should be changed. But first, we need to understand it.

As was shared in my columns “What ‘Bearing Arms’ meant in 1787” (July 23, 2022) and “Tyranny of the Mob” March 2021, it was Shays’s Rebellion that was fresh on the minds of delegates to the Constitutional Convention in 1787. A mob of armed citizens had shut down the court system in western Massachusetts. The state government had no funds to raise a militia force to protect the state courts. Wealthy businessmen in Boston raised an authorized militia to challenge the mob of extremists. Thus did the delegates choose their words carefully in later drafting the Second Amendment: “A well-regulated Militia being necessary to the security of a free State, … .” They were trying to get on the cheap the services of what eventually became those of each state’s national guard.

One armed man meant one shot at a time. If you wanted more firepower, it was self-evident that you had to persuade more people to your way of thinking. That is — and should be — hard to do. But today, people can stuff the ballot box of assumed consensus with an automatic rifle and a high-capacity magazine. The first principle of authoritarians and terrorists is “might makes right.”

Masquerading as patriotism, misconstruing our Second Amendment helps to violate the bedrock of democracy: one person, one vote. So, yes, amend the Second Amendment.

Randell Jones

Winston-Salem