Unbearable to read

I have subscribed to this newspaper off and on for decades. The quality of this paper has significantly deteriorated over the past several years. Many of the writers I looked forward to reading are no longer there.

The letters to the editor and the editorials your own editors write are so partisan, they are unbearable to read. I suppose your moderate- and conservative-leaning subscribers have mostly all left and now the only letters you get are from megaphones like your own.

Let me give you a piece of advice: Just because someone writes a letter to the editor does not mean you have to publish it. Why not stop printing those letters that only stereotype the opposition into a narrow box that no one ever truly fits into? I believe that quality local newspapers are important, but this paper has lost any quality it once had.

My six-month subscription ends in February, and I will not be renewing it.

Regena Pasterczyk

Lewisville