Tearing it all down

It is very sad to read your story on the City Council’s decision to demolish the historic buildings on Trade Street. Look at a 1920s map and today’s and few building exist on this side of town except for some of these types of commercial buildings. The Joe’s Market building on Patterson Street was the last. The neighborhood had great ideas for it as a community center, but in the end Duke (Energy?) bought and demolished it only to tell the neighborhood later that it has no future use for it.

Now it is just another lot with a chain-link fence that collects the trash that blows around in the street. At the same time, people fight downtown over a nationally approved historic renovation of a car showroom about whether the signs are “historically correct."

How can a local community leaders so publicly support the Redlining Exhibits and talk about all of the damage that was done by destroying the historic neighborhoods over the last 80 years and then only come up with one solution, which is to demolish the buildings and put up one more section of chain-link fence. We can do better than that.

Richard Angino

Winston Salem