What about here?

Yes, it took some courage to do what the president did. But how about showing some courage a lot closer to home by paying a personal visit to East Palestine, Ohio, Mr. President? Several other officials went to the town and sampled drinking water from a resident's tap. I didn't see you there, Mr. Biden. How about looking those U.S. residents in the eyes and listening to their fears and concerns about doing what we take for granted every day — having clean water that's safe to drink, cook with and bathe in?