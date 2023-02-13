A Feb. 10 letter ("Cure for pricey gas") says government needs to make electric vehicles (EV's) easier for the public to buy which will create EV jobs and eliminate reliance on gas. Sure, clean air and more jobs would be nice, but it’s not that easy.

Child and slave labor is used in the mining of cobalt and lithium in foreign countries for the EV batteries. The U.S. wants to stop using these sources but then what? The government doesn’t want this mining done in the U.S.

These energy sources are mined and then loaded onto fossil-fueled trucks, trains and ships. Then they are offloaded in the U.S. onto fossil fuel-using trucks and trains. Then the EV may be assembled in a fossil fuel-using factory. How many tons of carbon emissions have been produced before the car is even driven? How long will it take for an EV to break even with the emissions already produced against those saved in the future? If every car in the U.S. is an EV how much will gasoline consumption be reduced? Ten percent … 20?

Depending on where you live and an EV battery is recharged the electricity may come from fossil fuels. With more EV's more electric power will be needed. California recently told EV owners not to plug in their cars because there was an electricity shortage. According to the DOE the U.S. would have to produce 25--50% more electricity if all cars were EVs.

What are the problems with solar and wind power? Can hydrogen and nuclear energy be used to generate electricity? It will be years before gas-powered vehicles are eliminated. President Biden says by 2035. I guess he’ll have to keep his fossil fuel-burning Corvette in the garage.

Robert Kendall

Winston-Salem