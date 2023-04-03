The Bible? Really?

The Journal published a letter on April 2 ("A spiritual problem") saying that the lack of god in our society is why we should blame gun problems on people rather than guns. This spiritual problem, he added, can be corrected by going back to our Founding Fathers' use of the Bible as the direction for the country.

Once again a religious person hasn’t read his history. The authors of the U.S. Constitution and other Founding Fathers were deists and atheists and they established a secular government. They knew what religion could do to the country if left in the hands of religious people such as the Puritans. The Bible isn’t mentioned in the First Amendment or anywhere in the U.S. Constitution.

There isn’t violence and killing in the Bible? Cain killed Abel. God released a huge flood that killed everyone except Noah and his family. God stopped the sun so Joshua could kill every man, woman, child and animal in Jericho. God killed Lot’s wife after destroying two cities. I won’t mention what Lot did after that, but it wasn’t good. God even had his own son tortured and killed.

Holiday family gatherings must be awkward. There are many more stories of murder and violence in the Bible. Is the Bible really where the country should get its values?

Robert Kendall

Winston-Salem