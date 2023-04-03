Enough clichés

However, mass shootings have two components other than the victim: A person and a gun. We cannot change that person with legislation, but we can change the gun. I think when well-meaning people say "Guns don't kill people, people do" or "When we outlaw guns, only outlaws will have guns," they give excuse and encouragement to those wanna-bes waiting in the wings to get their names in the paper for some great deed like killing little children.

I'm fed up with the clichés. An assault rifle is a weapon of mass destruction, in my opinion. We've gone to war to keep WMDs out of the hands of other nations, but any idiot in the United States is welcome to one. We can't do much for those who have just laid their baby in the ground, but we might save another parent from this fate if our legislators, federal and state, had any moral fiber.