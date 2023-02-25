Fox panders

Attention MAGA supporters. If Fox News is your only source of news, I bet you did not know that Dominion Voting Systems is suing Fox for $1.6 billion. The suit contends that Fox was spreading lies that Dominion voting machines were stealing votes from Trump and giving them to Biden in the 2020 election.

Members of Donald Trump’s legal team, Sidney Powell and Rudy Guiliani, frequented the network to spread the lies. The entertainers at Fox News knew that statements about a stolen election were lies. Court filings in the Dominion case report that Tucker Carlson texted Laura Ingraham, “Sidney Powell is lying by the way.” Ingraham responded, “Sidney is a complete nut ... Ditto with Rudy.”

Why did Fox knowingly allow stolen election lies to be broadcast? The network was losing viewers to even more fake news networks such as Newsmax and One America News, ever since 2020, when Fox correctly called Biden the winner in Arizona.

This truth drove a large portion of the MAGA crowd away from Fox. In an effort to win them back, Fox executives and prime time entertainers cracked down on any Fox journalist who cast doubt on Trump’s election lies. Fox reporter Jacqui Heinrich got fired for saying there is no evidence that any voting system was compromised.

It is obvious that the Fox entertainers are reporting what they think their viewers want to hear. And that is why the nearly 2 million viewers who watch Fox News during prime time are misinformed.

Rudy Diamond

Lewisville