Too many guns

It is shameful that three days after the school shooting in Nashville, The GOP controlled legislature overrode Gov. Cooper’s intelligent veto of a bill ending local background checks for pistol permits. Sheriff Kimbrough showed great insight by saying, “Time will reveal the mistakes that we have made.”

For whatever reason, Republicans refuse to accept the fundamental fact that where there are more guns, there are more deaths. The United States has more guns and more gun deaths than any peer nation in the world. Republicans blame everything but guns for the aforementioned fact. Mental illness, poor school security, decline of religion, fatherless families, violent video games are some of the reasons mentioned. Are they blinded to the fact that all those possible reasons exist in other developed countries and they don’t have the problem with gun deaths that we do. What those other developed countries don’t have is the easy availbility to guns.

We must vote for candidates who promise to make guns more difficult to access and who promise to vote to ban assault weapons and limit the number of bullets in a magazine. Those actions are not prohibited by the 2nd Amendment. In the words of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, “Like most rights, the right secured by the Second Amendment right, is not unlimited……it is not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsover and for whatever purpose.”

Rudy Diamond

Lewisville