Time to clean house

As a taxpayer and nearly 40-year resident of Rural Hall, I publicly call on our elected officials to immediately terminate any contract we may have — legal or otherwise — with this “interim” attorney. He has been openly rude to our citizens in public forums, refuses to answer questions regarding his dealings and, according to the state auditor’s report, generally isn’t very good at "awyering."

Our citizens deserve better. He should go.

I also ask our council to initiate an Internal Ethics Review under Resolution 831 to determine if elected officials were intentionally misled on legal matters with the intent of further enriching his compensation. The citizens of Rural Hall have lost confidence in our leadership. It’s time to clean house and start over. Enough is enough.

Scotty Speas

Rural Hall