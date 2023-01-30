wlet Steve Dozier alzheimer's drug

Fightting Alzheimer's

After watching my mother, grandmother and now other family members struggle with early onset Alzheimer’s, access to treatments that can change the course of the disease in a meaningful way for people living with early Alzheimer’s is of critical importance to me as it would increase their quality of life. In January the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved lecanemab, now known as Leqembi, using the accelerated approval pathway.

After strong clinical trials, leading Alzheimer’s researchers agree this treatment changes the course of the disease in a meaningful way for people with early onset Alzheimer’s.

But because of the decision the Center for Medical & Medicare Services (CMS) has put in place, Medicare will not cover this treatment. Never has CMS imposed such drastic barriers to access FDA-approved drugs, especially for people facing a fatal disease. CMS’s policy is unjustified,

harmful, and unfair. Just as is true for individuals with every other disease today, people who are living with Alzheimer’s and their doctors should be able to decide if an FDA-approved treatment is right for them and should be covered by Medicare.

I have asked my member of Congress, Rep. Kathy Manning, to send a letter to the CMS supporting full access to FDA-approved Alzheimer’s treatments. Please join me in urging Rep. Manning to demand CMS take action to ensure individuals living with Alzheimer’s have equitable access to FDA-approved Alzheimer’s treatments. To learn more about how you can join the fight to end Alzheimer’s, visit alzimpact.org.

Steve Dozier

Stokesdale

The writer is an Alzheimer’s Association Advocate for NC-06.

W