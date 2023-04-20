Really?

According to the Journal (April 20), N.C. Reps. Jeff Zenger and Donny Lambeth, both Republicans, filed a bill (HB 673) that will make drag performances, brunches, bingo and parades illegal. Good going, guys!

N.C. Sen. Joyce Krawiec, a Republican from Forsyth County, co-sponsored Senate Bill 631 that would prevent transgender kids from competing on public school teams. A modern-day Joan of Arc!

Lambeth and three other Republican representatives from Forsyth County filed another bill to reduce taxes for folks who own airplanes. Protecting the neediest! Never mind issues like gun violence, the impact of climate change, underfunded schools, and chronic social inequities, let’s pick on folks who are different and make sure we don’t have to see them. Let’s help the wealthy pay fewer taxes.

These elected officials defame the term "public servant" and should be relieved of their duties at the next election. We deserve statespersons. We must make our voices heard.

Steve Rapp

Winston-Salem